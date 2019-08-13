Individual tickets for Pelicans regular season home games on sale Wednesday, August 14

August 13, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that individual tickets to select regular season home games and the preseason home game will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 14 at 3:00 p.m.

With demand for Pelicans tickets being unprecedented, the Pelicans will release tickets to regular season home games in three phases in order to provide the best customer service.

“The three phrase approach allows us to ensure that tickets are not being purchased by brokers or visiting fans,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “This gives our fans the opportunity to purchase tickets earlier than ever and will help us create the best home court advantage in the NBA.”

Phase 1:

Tickets to the following games will be available for purchase on Wednesday, August 14:

- Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Utah (Preseason)

- Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Dallas

- Monday, Oct. 28 vs. Golden State

- Thursday, Oct. 31 vs. Denver

- Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Toronto

- Monday, Nov. 11 vs. Houston

- Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

- Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Golden State

- Tuesday, Nov. 19 vs. Portland

Phase 2:

Tickets to the following games will be available for purchase on Thursday, September 12:

- Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

- Sunday, Dec. 1 vs. Oklahoma City

- Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Dallas

- Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Phoenix

- Monday, Dec. 9 vs. Detroit

- Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Orlando

- Tuesday, Dec. 17 vs. Brooklyn

- Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. Indiana

- Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. Houston

- Monday, Jan. 6 vs. Utah

- Wednesday, Jan 8. vs. Chicago

- Thursday, Jan. 16 vs. Utah

- Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

- Wednesday, Jan 22. vs. San Antonio

- Friday, Jan. 24 vs. Denver

- Sunday, Jan. 26 vs. Boston

- Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Memphis

- Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Milwaukee

- Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. Portland

- Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Oklahoma City

Phase 3:

Tickets to the following games will be available for purchase on Thursday, October 3:

- Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Cleveland

- Sunday, Mar. 1 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

- Tuesday, Mar. 3 vs. Minnesota

- Friday, Mar. 6 vs. Miami

- Monday, Mar. 16 vs. Atlanta

- Wednesday, Mar. 18 vs. San Antonio

- Sunday, Mar. 22 vs. Sacramento

- Tuesday, Mar. 24 vs. Memphis

- Friday, Mar. 27 vs. New York

- Tuesday, Apr. 7 vs. Charlotte

- Thursday, Apr. 9 vs. Phoenix

- Saturday, Apr. 11 vs. Philadelphia

- Monday, Apr. 13. vs. Washington

All regular season home game tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, October 3.

Fans looking for tickets to games not yet available for purchase can do so by purchasing full season tickets, half season plans or 12-game plans. Please contact the Pelicans Ticket Office at (504) 525-HOOP or visit Pelicans.com for more information.

The general public can purchase individual game tickets at Pelicans.com, SeatGeek.com or by calling (504) 525-HOOP.