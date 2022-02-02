Herbert Jones selected to participate in 2022 All-Star Clorox Rising Stars

Posted: Feb 01, 2022

February 1, 2022

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today that Pelicans rookie Herbert Jones has been selected to participate in the 2022 All-Star Clorox Rising Stars, which will be held on Feb. 18th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland as part of NBA All-Star 2022. The event will be televised on TNT at 8 p.m. CT.

Jones, 6, 205, who was selected 35th overall by New Orleans in the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 9.3 points while shooting .352 from three-point range, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals. Among all rookies, Jones ranks in the top five in total steals (1st, 70), steals per game (1st, 1.5), blocks (2nd, 44), blocks per game (2nd, 0.9), field goal percentage (5th, .484), and three-point percentage (5th, .352).

Among all NBA players, Jones ranks fourth with 147 deflections and ninth with 70 steals. Jones is one of only three players to lead his team in both total steals and blocks this season.

The 2022 All-Star Clorox Rising Stars will feature an updated, mini-tournament format including three games between four teams of rookies, sophomores, and — for the first time — players from NBA G League Ignite in the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent during NBA All-Star weekend.

The pool of 28 players — consisting of 12 NBA rookies and 12 NBA sophomores, plus four NBA G League Ignite players — will be broken down into four teams.

Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning that a game will end with a made basket or a made free throw instead of with the clock running out. It will be a “Race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season — Games 1 and 2 will be played until a team reaches 50 points; Game 3 will be played until a team reaches 25 points.

Jones becomes the seventh player in New Orleans franchise history to participate in the Rookie Challenge/Rising Stars Game, joining Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, Buddy Hield, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Nicolò Melli, and Zion Williamson.

Brandon Ingram on his focus in the win | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.

Brandon Ingram on his focus in the win | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Brandon Ingram on his focus in the win | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.
Feb 1, 2022  |  05:40
Trey Murphy on waiting for his number to be called | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Trey Murphy on waiting for his number to be called | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.
Feb 1, 2022  |  04:49
Herbert Jones on Trey Murphy, Rising Stars game | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Herbert Jones on Trey Murphy, Rising Stars game | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.
Feb 1, 2022  |  04:43
Willie Green on winning vs Detroit | Pelicans at Pistons
Willie Green on winning vs Detroit | Pelicans at Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.
Feb 1, 2022  |  03:58
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Detroit Pistons
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Detroit Pistons
Feb 1, 2022  |  02:02

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Detroit Pistons
Feb 1, 2022  |  02:02
Send it back Gary! | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Send it back Gary! | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Feb 1, 2022  |  00:13

Send it back Gary!
Feb 1, 2022  |  00:13
Jose with the triple | Pelicans vs Pistons 2-1-22
Jose with the triple | Pelicans vs Pistons 2-1-22
Feb 1, 2022  |  00:16

Jose with the triple
Feb 1, 2022  |  00:16
Jaxson sends it back! | Pelicans vs Pistons 2-1-22
Jaxson sends it back! | Pelicans vs Pistons 2-1-22
Feb 1, 2022  |  00:20

Jaxson sends it back!
Feb 1, 2022  |  00:20
Jose steal leads to a Jonas dunk | Pelicans vs Pistons 2-1-22
Jose steal leads to a Jonas dunk | Pelicans vs Pistons 2-1-22
Feb 1, 2022  |  00:12

Jose steal leads to a Jonas dunk
Feb 1, 2022  |  00:12
Jaxson Hayes slams it in off the Devonte Graham lob | Pelicans vs Pistons 2-1-22
Jaxson Hayes slams it in off the Devonte Graham lob | Pelicans vs Pistons 2-1-22
Feb 1, 2022  |  00:18

Jaxson Hayes slams it in off the Devonte Graham lob
Feb 1, 2022  |  00:18
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart's injuries | Pelicans Pregame 2-1-22
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart's injuries | Pelicans Pregame 2-1-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks ahead of tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons.
Feb 1, 2022  |  03:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 19 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1/31/22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 19 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes scored 19 points in the team's road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Jan 31, 2022  |  02:03
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham tallies 20 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1/31/22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham tallies 20 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham tallied 20 points in the team road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Jan 31, 2022  |  01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas adds 16 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1/31/22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas adds 16 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and nine rebounds in the team's road loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Jan 31, 2022  |  02:02
Jaxson Hayes on playing the 4, defense on Mobley | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 1/31/22
Jaxson Hayes on playing the 4, defense on Mobley | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 31, 2022.
Jan 31, 2022  |  03:02
Willie Green on Jaxson Hayes, late game execution | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 1/31/22
Willie Green on Jaxson Hayes, late game execution | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 31, 2022.
Jan 31, 2022  |  03:52
Devonte' Graham on game plan vs. Cavs, Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 1/31/22
Devonte' Graham on game plan vs. Cavs, Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 31, 2022.
Jan 31, 2022  |  03:35
Jaxson Hayes flips it home | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
Jaxson Hayes flips it home | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes shows off his patience and offensive skills on the score down low.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:28
Nickeil Alexander-Walker mid-range game | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
Nickeil Alexander-Walker mid-range game | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker flashes in the paint and drills the mid-range jumper.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:16
Jonas Valanciunas strong work down low | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
Jonas Valanciunas strong work down low | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas collects the rebound and goes up strong for the second-chance slam.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:24
Jaxson Hayes reverse alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
Jaxson Hayes reverse alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gets up for the reverse alley-oop slam.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:20
Willy Hernangomez spin and scoop | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
Willy Hernangomez spin and scoop | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez spins to the rim and flips home the basket.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:10
Devonte' Graham jumper in rhythm | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
Devonte' Graham jumper in rhythm | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits his shot in rhythm.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:18
Jonas Valanciunas dunks it home | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
Jonas Valanciunas dunks it home | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas collects a pass from Devonte' Graham in the paint and dunks it home.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:14
Jaxson Hayes throwdown | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
Jaxson Hayes throwdown | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes takes off down the lane for the big slam dunk.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:07
Garrett Temple & son joint interview | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame 1-29-22
Garrett Temple & son joint interview | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame 1-29-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022). Temple's baby boy joined the interview.
Jan 29, 2022  |  04:15
Willie Green recaps loss to Boston | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame 1-29-22
Willie Green recaps loss to Boston | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame 1-29-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
Jan 29, 2022  |  05:45
Jose Alvarado on career night in tough loss | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame 1-29-22
Jose Alvarado on career night in tough loss | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame 1-29-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
Jan 29, 2022  |  05:20
Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado highlights vs. Boston Celtics 1-29-22
Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado highlights vs. Boston Celtics 1-29-22

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado against the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
Jan 29, 2022  |  01:59
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 1-29-22
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 1-29-22

Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans game highlights (1/29/2022).
Jan 29, 2022  |  03:01
Related Content

