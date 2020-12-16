Gayle Benson starts canned food and toy drive to benefit Second Harvest and The Salvation Army
Gayle Benson will match all donations and donate to Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army
Gayle Benson and her local businesses are encouraging people to bring new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items to any of the below locations across the Greater New Orleans area, including locations in Metairie and Kenner.
Bins for Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army will be clearly visible for people looking to donate and are accepted between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CT. Donations will be accepted starting today and will run through December 23rd at 3:00 p.m. CT.
“We hope to inspire and connect resources throughout our community to help find ways to keep people fed and joyful throughout the Holiday season,” said Gayle Benson. “We are proud to be teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army to help local families in need.”
Locations Include:
- Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70003)
- Benson Tower (1450 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA 70112)
- Dixie Brewery (3501 Jourdan Rd., New Orleans, LA 70126)
- Cadillac of New Orleans (3100 Lime St, Metairie, LA 70006)
- Best Chevrolet (2600 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Kenner, LA 70062)
- Mercedes-Benz of New Orleans (3727 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002)
“We are grateful to the Saints organization for their support of hosting a toy drive this season. We are also especially thankful for Mrs. Benson as she will be providing a matched contribution of all toys collected. This type of support is what brings our community together during such difficult days.” – Major Lynda Thornhill, The Salvation Army Area Commander
“Second Harvest Food Bank is so grateful for this support from Mrs. Benson and the many businesses she is associated with. 2020 has been an unprecedented year of need for the people of South Louisiana with the devastating effects of the COVID illness and three hurricanes. Mrs. Benson’s compassionate leadership in our community is an inspiration for us all and the true embodiment of the generosity of Louisianans.” – President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank, Natalie Jayroe
