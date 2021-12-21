Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation partners with 'Toys for Tots', gifting 100,000 toys to children across the Gulf South region

The Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation announced Tuesday, Dec. 21 it has partnered with Toys for Tots which will provide 100,000 toys to children across the Gulf South in communities impacted by Hurricane Ida, as well as children in the greater Birmingham, Alabama area.

Toys for Tots began in 1947 as the brain child of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane. Hendricks’ civilian job was Director of Public Relations at Warner Brothers Studios. He was friends with many celebrities who he asked to help support the newly created Marine Toys for Tots Program. As a personal friend and as a favor to Hendricks, Walt Disney designed the first Toys for Tots poster which included a miniature three-car train that was subsequently adopted as the Toys for Tots logo.

“I know it has been a challenging year for the entire state of Louisiana due to the destruction left by Hurricane Ida, so it brings me great joy to be able to provide gifts to children across our region who have been impacted by the storm, and those in the greater Birmingham area who are in need of hope this holiday season,” said Mrs. Gayle Benson. “The Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation is grateful for the tireless work that Toys for Tots is undertaking to distribute these gifts throughout our communities in time for the holidays.”

“So many families suffered devastating loss when Hurricane Ida made landfall in late August,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “While those communities have been working hard to rebuild and restore homes, schools and businesses, many families continue to struggle to make ends meet which is amplified during the holidays. We are fortunate to have received such generous support from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation whose community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 74 years through the Toys for Tots Program. The contribution from the Benson’s will allow Toys for Tots to deliver much needed emotional support to over 100,000 children in coastal Louisiana and Alabama who otherwise may have not received gifts this holiday season.”

The toy distribution kicked off at the Edward Dufresne Community Center in St. Charles Parish on December 11, and the distribution will conclude on Christmas Eve at the New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church in New Orleans. Toy distributions will be made at the 11 different locations listed below:

ST. CHARLES PARISH:

Date: December 11, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Edward Dufresne Community Center

THIBODEAUX/LAFOURCHE PARISH:

Date: December 12, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Location: Larose Civic Center, 307 E 5th St, Larose, LA 70373

CITY OF HOUMA:

Date: December 15, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Location: Houma Sheriffs Warehouse, 6861 W Park Ave, Houma, LA 70360

BOOTHVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

Date: December 15, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 1 Oiler Drive Boothville, LA 70038

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA:

Date: December 15-17, 2021

Location: 3230 Galleria Cr. Hoover AL 35244

CITY OF GRETNA WIC OFFICE:

Date: December 16, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: 429 Wall Blvd, Gretna, LA

LAPLACE/ST. JOHN PARISH:

Date: December 17-18, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: several locations due to demand

GREATER EMMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH:

Date: December 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 2324 Old Compton Road, Harvey, LA

COMMUNITY OUTREACH CENTER:

Date: December 18, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: 15577 Highway 15 Davant, LA

GRAND ISLE, LOUISIANA:

Date: December 20, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: Grand Isle Multiplex Center, 3101 Highway 1, Grand Isle, LA 70358

NEW COVENANT MISSONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, NEW ORLEANS:

Date: December 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 1803 N Johnson St, New Orleans, LA 70116