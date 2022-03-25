Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 25, 2022

1) Thursday night, New Orleans (31-42) followed up a near-perfect road trip (2-1, capped by a narrow loss at Charlotte) with one of its best home wins of 2021-22 after defeating the Chicago Bulls in a 126-109 intereconfrence matchup. This win now moves the team into ninth place in the Western Conference, with the Lakers dropping back to 10th.



2) In an effort to support the ongoing response to the Tuesday's tornadoes in St. Bernard Parish, the Lower Ninth Ward, and the greater New Orleans area, the New Orleans Pelicans and Saints teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank and WDSU to host a donation drive for those affected by the storm. Several large donation bins placed will be placed outside the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie starting on Friday, March 25 at 6:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

3) Pelicans radio announcer, Todd Graffagnini, sat down with Bulls radio announcer, Chuck Swirsky, in Thursday's Pelicans Weekly Show. Pelicans Reporter, Erin Summers, also joined the show as goes "Off the Court" with Trey Murphy.

4) Head coach Willie Green, along with Pelicans guards Jose Alvarado, Devonte' Graham and forward Larry Nance Jr. met with the media following Thursday's win against the Bulls.

5) This weekend, the Pelicans will see action in two crucial back-to-back matchups against Western Condference opponents. On Saturday, March 26, the team will host the San Antonio Spurs (29-44) who they currently have a two game lead over. Sunday, the Pelicans host the Los Angeles Lakers (31-42). Tickets for Saturday's game are still available here.