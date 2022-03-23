Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 23, 2022

1) New Orleans (30-42) was off Tuesday following a road back-to-back, but returns to practice Wednesday afternoon, preparing for a very important three-game homestand that begins Thursday against Chicago. Check Pelicans.com later for a practice report and injury report.

2) The race between 9 and 12 in the Western Conference is tight, with only 3.5 games separating the ninth-place Lakers (31-41) and 12th-place Portland (27-44). Although 10th-place New Orleans is not playing Wednesday, it’s still a significant night in the West for the Pelicans, because everyone else is in action. In a pair of 9 p.m. Central matchups, the Lakers host Philadelphia on ESPN, while No. 11 San Antonio (28-44) visits Portland. The Spurs are two games behind New Orleans in the standings; the Southwest Division squads meet Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.

3) On Western Conference Wednesday, here are the relevant games to track over the rest of Week 23:

Wednesday

Philadelphia at LA Lakers (31-41), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

San Antonio (28-44) at Portland (27-44), 9 p.m.

Thursday

Chicago at New Orleans (30-42), 7 p.m.

Friday

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Saturday

San Antonio at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday

LA Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

