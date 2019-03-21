Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 21, 2019

1) The Pelicans fell to the Orlando Magic 119-96 on Wednesday night. The team traveled back from Orlando last night and will return to play on Sunday, March 24 against the Houston Rockets.



3) The Pelicans announced on Wednesday afternoon that the team has waived Jason Smith and signed Christian Wood off of waivers from the Milwaukee Bucks.

