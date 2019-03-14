Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 14, 2019

1) In an era of record-setting NBA offense, Jrue Holiday stands out as an elite defender. Read more here.

2) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring a visit from Pelicans interim general manager, Danny Ferry.



3) The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (41-26) Friday night in the Smoothie King Center. Guys Night Out ticket packages are available along with single tickets.



4) Time is running out to sign up your baby for the Baby Crawl Race during halftime of the Pelicans game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, March 31.



5) Jason Smith joined the students from Jefferson Elementary for an ACME Reading Time-Out.