Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 4, 2019

Posted: Jan 04, 2019

1)      New Orleans (17-22) will continue preparation for the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-30) on Friday, Jan. 4. Tip-off for this game is set for 7 p.m. central on Saturday, Jan. 5. 

2)      The Cavaliers take on the Utah Jazz tonight in Quicken Loans Arena at 6:30 p.m. central.

3)      The NBA released the leaderboard for All-Star voting yesterday. Anthony Davis currently ranks No. 4 in Western Conference frontcourt voting. Be sure to continue voting for your favorite Pelicans players here. 

4)      ICYMI: Watch Alvin Gentry sit down with Fox Sports' Jen Hale in Episode 2 of Cadillac Carpool. 

5)      Keep an eye out for a Road Trip Preview from Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson this afternoon. 

