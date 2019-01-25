Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 25, 2019

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (22-27) fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-18) Thursday night, 122-116. Anthony Davis (finger), Nikola Mirotic (calf), E'Twaun Moore (rest), and Julius Randle (ankle) were all sidelined with injuries.

2) Watch highlights from the game here or read the postgame wrap from Jim Eichenhofer.

3) The Pelicans will have on off day today but will return to play tomorrow night in the Smoothie King Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 5 p.m. (CT). Fans can purchase Pierre's Party Pack tickets or single game tickets.

4) The starters for the 2019 NBA All-Star game were announced Thursday night.

5) Watch today's Pelicans Planner.