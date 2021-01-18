Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 18, 2021

1) The Pelicans snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Sacramento Kings 128-123 on Sunday night.

2) Watch postgame interviews from Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players after the win.

3) Check back to Pelicans.com later Monday afternoon to see the injury report for Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz.

4) The Pelicans will practice Monday and resume game action Tuesday when they matchup against the Jazz at 8 p.m. CT.



5) Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Pelicans players and Coach Stan Van Gundy made this video to remind people what Dr. King stood for and against. Watch it here.