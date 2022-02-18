Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 18, 2022

1) After a hard fought game New Orleans closed its pre-All-Star portion of the schedule with a 125-118 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Read more about the near momentus comeback by the Pelicans in the Panzura postgame wrap.

2) Following the game, Head Coach Willie Green sat down with the media along with Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes and guard CJ McCollum. You can see and read the postgame press conference here.

3) A pair of New Orleans Pelicans are headed to Cleveland for All-Star weekend. Catch rookie Herbert Jones in the 2022 Rising Stars four-team tournament on Friday and on Saturday, you can find CJ McCollum in the NBA three-point contest.



4) Check out game action photos from last night's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The Pelicans (23-36) still remain in the hunt for the Play-In Tournament, just behind the San Antonio Spurs (23-36) and the Portland Trail Blazers (25-34).

5) Listen to Thursday's Pelicans Weekly show as Pelicans General Manager, Trajan Langdon, sat down with Todd Graffagnini.