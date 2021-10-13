Erin Hartigan and David Wesley on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 13, 2021
Erin Hartigan and David Wesley of Bally Sports New Orleans joins Daniel Sallerson to recap the preseason and look ahead to the regular season opener next week.
Kira Lewis Jr. scores a contested jumper and draws the foul | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. scores a contested jumper and draws the foul
| 00:15
Herbert Jones reverses off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Pelicans center Herbert Jones hits a sweet reverse layup off the feed from Jonas Valanciunas.
| 00:10
3-pointer by Devonte' Graham off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits a 3 off the assist by center Jonas Valanciunas.
| 00:12
2-pointer by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker ends the first quarter with a bucket | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
| 00:12
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Pelicans guard Naji Marshall steals and slams it on the other end | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
| 00:15
Trey Murphy III (17 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-2021
| 00:51
Naji Marshall (16 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-2021
| 01:50
Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview 10-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas postgame interview after a loss to Chicago Bulls on Friday, October 8 during the 2021 NBA preseason.
| 02:56
Naji Marshall | Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview 10-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, October 8 during the 2021 NBA preseason.
| 02:20
Daulton Hommes POSTER vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Daulton Hommes with the poster dunk vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
| 00:17
Naji Marshall with three straight buckets vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall active in the fourth quarter vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
| 00:39
Kira Lewis Jr. drives baseline and converts the reverse layup
Kira Lewis Jr. drives baseline and converts the reverse layup vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
| 00:00
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Chicago Bulls 3rd quarter highlights (10/8/2021).
| 01:12
Naji Marshall slams the Devonte' Graham dime vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-21
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall slams home the Devonte' Graham dish vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
| 00:21
Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
| 02:01
Nickeil Alexander-Walker slithers through traffic for the layup
| 00:00
Nickeil Alexander-Walker slips a behind the back pass for Valanciunas
Nickeil Alexander-Walker slips a behind the back pass for Valanciunas vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
| 00:00
Jonas Valanciunas active in 1st quarter vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-21
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas was active early in the 1st quarter vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
| 00:41
Devonte' Graham finds Garrett Temple for the easy bucket
Devonte' Graham finds Garrett Temple for the easy bucket vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
| 00:00
Post-Shootaround Interview | Tomáš Satoranský 10-8-21
Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following Friday's shootaround ahead of the team's game against the Chicago Bulls.
| 02:11
Post-Shootaround Interview | Garrett Temple 10-8-21
Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks to the media following Friday's shootaround prior to the team's game against the Chicago Bulls.
| 02:11
Willie Green: 'We want to get up and down the floor' | NBATV Pelicans Preview 2021
New Pelicans' head coach Willie Green speaks on how the Pelicans' will play this season.
| 00:01
What's the ceiling for Brandon Ingram? | NBATV Pelicans Preview 2021
NBA TV's Dennis Scott ponders over the Pelicans' playoff chances and dishes on the ceiling for Brandon Ingram.
| 00:04
Game Recap: Pelicans 104, Magic 86
The Pelicans defeated the Magic, 104-86. Trey Murphy III led all scorers with 20 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans, while Cole Anthony tallied 12 points and six rebounds for the Magic in the lo
| 00:01
Trey Murphy III on second half offense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about the team's offense in the second half following the team's preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
| 05:57
Willie Green on ugly win, setting tone with defense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks about the ugly win and defense leading to offense in the team's preseason victory over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
| 05:44
Herbert Jones on team defense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks about the team's defense in their preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
| 02:24
Kira Lewis Jr. on Jonas, backcourt battle | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about Jonas Valanciunas' contribution and the Pelicans backcourt rotation following the team's preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
| 02:05
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 19 against Orlando 10-6-2
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (19 points) Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
| 02:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Trey Murphy III scores 20 against Orlando Magic 10-6-2
Trey Murphy III (20 points) Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
| 01:23
