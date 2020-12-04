Download a printable Pelicans 2020-21 Schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans announced the first half of their 72-game regular season schedule for the 2020-2021 campaign, presented by SeatGeek. The Pelicans will begin the year on a two-game road trip, opening the season against the Toronto Raptors on December 23 in Tampa Bay, Florida, followed by a Christmas Day matinee against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena. New Orleans will host its home opener at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, December 27 against the San Antonio Spurs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD a .PDF of the New Orleans Pelicans 2020-21 NBA schedule.



