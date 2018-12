Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Ashley Amoss and Caroline Gonzalez as they welcome on Fox Sports Analyst, David Wesley, to discuss Anthony Davis' dominance, Jrue Holiday's defensive presence, and what to look forward to out of the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Dec. 7.

20:18 - Beginning of Pelicans talk

23:10 - Julius Randle's role in the Pelicans starting lineup

24:48 - How does Anthony Davis rank among the players David Wesley has played with?

27:55 - Jrue Holiday defending Mike Conley

23:48 - Keys to the Game for the Pelicans