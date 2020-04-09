David Griffin to serve as guest analyst for encore presentation of Pelicans vs. Kings on FOX Sports New Orleans

April 9, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming continues tonight at 7:00 p.m. as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin breaks down the Pelicans’ thrilling buzzer-beater win over the Sacramento Kings from January 4, 2020.

The Pelicans and FOX Sports New Orleans will unveil a unique broadcast initiative featuring in-game analysis and interviews from Griffin, as well as Pelicans front office executives, coaches and players. Viewers will have the opportunity to relive some of the most exciting games from this season as guest analysts break down specific moments and key plays throughout the broadcast.

Prior to tip-off, Griffin will join Pelicans sideline reporter Jennifer Hale on “Pelicans Playback” at 6:30 p.m. “Pelicans Playback” is a 30-minute pregame show which is streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information on “Pelicans Playback”, please visit Pelicans.com.

Pelicans encore games on FOX Sports New Orleans are available statewide on cable and satellite providers Cox, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, and Charter:

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter Spectrum – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

Additionally, all Pelicans games televised on FOX Sports New Orleans can be streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, Xbox One App Store and Windows App Store.