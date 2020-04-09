David Griffin to serve as guest analyst for encore presentation of Pelicans vs. Kings on FOX Sports New Orleans
April 9, 2020
NEW ORLEANS – FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming continues tonight at 7:00 p.m. as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin breaks down the Pelicans’ thrilling buzzer-beater win over the Sacramento Kings from January 4, 2020.
The Pelicans and FOX Sports New Orleans will unveil a unique broadcast initiative featuring in-game analysis and interviews from Griffin, as well as Pelicans front office executives, coaches and players. Viewers will have the opportunity to relive some of the most exciting games from this season as guest analysts break down specific moments and key plays throughout the broadcast.
Prior to tip-off, Griffin will join Pelicans sideline reporter Jennifer Hale on “Pelicans Playback” at 6:30 p.m. “Pelicans Playback” is a 30-minute pregame show which is streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information on “Pelicans Playback”, please visit Pelicans.com.
Pelicans encore games on FOX Sports New Orleans are available statewide on cable and satellite providers Cox, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, and Charter:
- Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)
- DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)
- AT&T U-verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)
- Charter Spectrum – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)
Additionally, all Pelicans games televised on FOX Sports New Orleans can be streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, Xbox One App Store and Windows App Store.
Pelicans Playback with David Griffin and Jen Hale - 4/9/20
Tonight's Pelicans Playback is hosted by Jennifer Hale joined by Pelicans Executive Vice-President of Basketball Operations David Griffin ahead of FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming of the Pelicans’ thrilling buzzer-beater win over the Sacramento Kings at 7:00 p.m.
Pelicans Playback 2020
Pelicans Playback with David Griffin and Jen Hale - 4/9/20
Tonight's Pelicans Playback is hosted by Jennifer Hale joined by Pelicans Executive Vice-President of Basketball Operations David Griffin ahead of FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming of the Pelicans’ thrilling buzzer-beater win over the Sacramento Kings at 7:00 p.m.
| 27:19
Pelicans Playback with Caroline Gonzalez and Jen Hale - 4/7/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce Pelicans Playback, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In the latest episode, catch our live interview with Pelicans broadcasting coordinator Carolina Gonzalez.
| 22:52
Pelicans Playback with John DeShazier and Jen Hale - 4/5/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In the latest episode, catch our live interview with Pelicans radio analyst John DeShazier.
| 24:44
Pelicans Playback with Daniel Sallerson and Jen Hale - 4/1/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 7, catch our live interview with New Orleans Pelicans radio broadcasting manager/studio host Daniel Sallerson.
| 21:29
Pelicans Playback with Todd Graffagnini and Jen Hale - 3/31/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 6, catch our live interview with the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans Todd Graffagnini.
| 28:13
Pelicans Playback with Antonio Daniels and Jen Hale - 3/29/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 5, catch our live interview with Pelicans TV color analyst Antonio Daniels.
| 23:45
Pelicans Playback with Joel Meyers and Jen Hale - 3/27/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tonight's episode features Joel Meyers ahead of tonight's re-broadcast of Pelicans vs. Jazz on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 27:06
Pelicans Playback: Swin Cash judges Dance Cam
Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash serves as our guest judge for our virtual Krispy Krunchy Chicken Dance Cam on Pelicans Playback.
| 01:38
Pelicans Playback with Swin Cash and Jen Hale - 3/24/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 3, catch our live interview with Pelicans VP of basketball operations and team development Swin Cash.
| 21:17
Pelicans Playback with Trajan Langdon and Jen Hale - 3/22/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 2, catch our live interview with Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon.
| 24:26
Pelicans Playback with David Griffin and Jen Hale - 3/21/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 25:45
NEXT UP: