David Griffin on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: April 17, 2019

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer as they sit down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with the Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin.

03:20 - What attracted David to this position with the Pelicans

06:02 - How much the role of Basketball Operations has changed over the last few years

13:29 - The culture David is looking to create in New Orleans

16:05 - Jim and Daniel's takeaways from David Griffin's introductory press conference and interview