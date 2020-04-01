Daniel Sallerson to join Pelicans Playback prior to re-airing of Pelicans vs Trail Blazers on FOX Sports New Orleans

Tonight’s “Pelicans Playback” will preview the 8:00 p.m. CT re-air of the Pelicans’ home win over the Portland Trail Blazers from February 11. Pelicans radio studio host Daniel Sallerson will join Jennifer Hale in the seventh episode airing tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT. “Pelicans Playback” will include Power Plays presented by Entergy, featuring key plays and analysis from each game, in addition to a Twitter Q&A with fans.

“Pelicans Playback” is a 30-minute pregame show which is streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.

For more information on “Pelicans Playback”, please visit Pelicans.com.