CJ McCollum, Social Change Fund United team up for donation pledge during final week of NBA regular season

As the New Orleans Pelicans get set wrap up the 2021-22 NBA regular season, guard CJ McCollum has teamed up with the Social Change Fund United to launch their newest Push For Change initiative during the team's final slate of games.

From April 4 - 11, CJ McCollum will donate $33 to SCFU for every point he scores during that stretch. Funds raised through this effort will provide much needed support to local leaders and communities in New Orleans area as well as nationwide. Pelicans fans are also encouraged to make the pledge or donate any amount during this period to assist in create a more fair & equitable society for communities of color.

Fans can visit https://www.thesocialchangefund.org to make their donation or learn more about the fund's community efforts.