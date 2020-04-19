Chris Finch to serve as guest analyst for encore presentation of Pelicans vs. Bulls on FOX Sports New Orleans
FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming continues tonight at 6:00 p.m. as Chris Finch, Associate Head Coach – Offense, breaks down the Pelicans’ road win over the Chicago Bulls from February 6, 2020.
During tonight’s telecast, Finch will address a number of different offensive concepts which include floor-spacing (1st qtr – 6:29), advance passes leading to advantages in transition (1st qtr – 2:13), drive-and-kicks leading to pass-pass combos (2nd qtr – 7:51), big-to-big playmaking out of a pick-and-roll (4th qtr – 12:00), high post position leading to a lob and dunk (4th qtr – 7:03), and team ball movement (4th qtr – 4:52).
Prior to tip-off, Finch will join Pelicans sideline reporter Jennifer Hale on “Pelicans Playback” at 5:30 p.m. “Pelicans Playback” is a 30-minute pregame show which is streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information on “Pelicans Playback”, please visit Pelicans.com.
Pelicans encore games on FOX Sports New Orleans are available statewide on cable and satellite providers Cox, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, and Charter:
⦁ Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)
⦁ DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)
⦁ AT&T U-verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)
⦁ Charter Spectrum – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)
Additionally, all Pelicans games televised on FOX Sports New Orleans can be streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, Xbox One App Store and Windows App Store.
