Catholic churches to ring bells as reminder to pray for community during coronavirus pandemic

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond has asked all area Catholic churches to begin ringing their bells at 6 p.m. each evening as a reminder to pray for the community as it continues to suffer during the coronavirus pandemic. The archbishop hopes that in addition to area Catholic churches, leaders of all faith traditions will join in ringing their bells to hold up in prayer those who are sick, those who have died and their families, health care workers, and community leaders.

Archbishop Aymond asked the churches to begin this observance Sunday, April 5, which is also Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week for Christians.