Brandon Ingram out, Devonte’ Graham questionable for Monday game vs. Pacers

New Orleans has gone 15-15 in the last 30 games Brandon Ingram has played this season, but the Pelicans won’t be able to add to that tally Monday vs. Indiana (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM), because the 2020 All-Star forward was listed as out on Sunday’s injury report, due to a right ankle sprain. Meanwhile, another New Orleans starter, point guard Devonte’ Graham, is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness.

Ingram joins three other Pelicans as out for Monday’s home game. The others are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (G League on assignment), Naji Marshall (G League on assignment), Trey Murphy III (G League on assignment) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

On the Indiana side, the Pacers have been playing without numerous key contributors recently, including Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), Caris LeVert (calf), T.J. McConnell (wrist), Domantas Sabonis (ankle), Myles Turner (foot) and T.J. Warren (foot).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

INDIANA (17-30, 13TH IN EAST)

Saturday loss at Phoenix

Keifer Sykes, Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig, Goga Bitadze

NEW ORLEANS (17-28, 11TH IN WEST)

Thursday win at New York

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 20: at Indiana 111, New Orleans 94

Jan. 24: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Indiana 26-17 (Pacers won last 1)