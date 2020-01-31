Brandon Ingram named reserve for 2020 NBA All-Star Game

January 30, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The National Basketball Association announced today that New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named a reserve in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, February 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

Ingram, 6-7, 190, who is in his first season with the Pelicans, is averaging career-highs in points per game (25.0 – ranked 14th in the NBA), three-point field goal percentage (.404), free throw percentage (.856), rebounds per game (6.3) and assists per game (4.3).

The fourth-year pro is one of eight players in the NBA to be averaging at least 25 points, six rebounds and four assists per game, and is the only player in the NBA to be averaging at least 22 points while shooting better than 45-percent from the field (.471), 40-percent from three-point range and 85-percent from the free throw line. The 22-year-old has registered nine 30-point performances this season, including two 40-point outings, and a career-high 49 points vs. Utah on Jan. 16.

Joining Ingram as reserves from the Western Conference are Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, and Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ingram becomes the eighth player in New Orleans franchise history to be selected as an All-Star, joining Jamal Mashburn, Baron Davis, Jamaal Magloire, Chris Paul (four times), David West (twice), Anthony Davis (six times) and DeMarcus Cousins.

The seven Western Conference All-Star Game reserves were selected by the NBA’s 15 head coaches from the conference. The coaches voted for seven players – two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at either position group. They were not permitted to vote for players from their own team.

Team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will draft the NBA All-Star Game rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. The team rosters will be revealed on TNT in a special 2020 NBA All-Star Draft presented by Jordan Brand show on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.