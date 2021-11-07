Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones questionable for Monday game in Dallas

New Orleans has dealt with multiple injury absences during its current four-game road trip. Making the circumstances even more difficult – they’ve all been at the forward position.

Whether that improves in Monday’s game at Dallas remains to be seen, because forwards Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) and Herbert Jones (left ankle soreness) were both listed as questionable on Sunday’s official injury report. Ingram has been sidelined for each of the past four games, while Jones sat out the past two.

Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) remain listed as out for New Orleans.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (1-9)

Friday loss at Golden State

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple, Josh Hart, Jonas Valanciunas

DALLAS (6-3)

Saturday win vs. Boston

Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 8: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Dallas 47-23 (Mavericks won last 1); New Orleans 4-1 in postseason (2008 Western Conference first round)