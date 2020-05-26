Brandon Ingram and Goodr partner to distribute groceries to New Orleans community

May 26, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Brandon Ingram and Goodr, a social impact non-profit that specializes in leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger, joined forces over the weekend to fight food insecurity in the local community amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Through donations from Ingram, Goodr provided two pop-up grocery sites in underserved New Orleans communities. The pop-up groceries, which were located at Joe Brown Park (May 23) and A.L. Davis Park (May 24), combined to serve approximately 900 households with two weeks of groceries consisting of fresh produce, shelf-stable items, meat, seafood, snacks and other supplies.

“The New Orleans community has been so welcoming to me and my family, and I know many people are having a hard time putting food on the table right now,” said Ingram. “I’m grateful to Jasmine and her team at Goodr for helping give back to the people in this community who have supported me and are struggling during this difficult time.”

"I am extremely excited to have the honor of serving the New Orleans community during the current COVID-19 crisis,” stated Jasmine Crowe, Founder and CEO of Goodr Inc. “I have many family members here and have visited New Orleans for years. The Pelicans and Brandon Ingram have helped us bring a critical service to the people of NOLA and we are thankful for their support."

About Goodr

At Goodr, we believe that hunger isn’t a scarcity issue. It’s a logistics issue. Even with many social programs that aim to end hunger, the current food supply chain ecosystem in the United States has failed to solve this problem which has grown into a national epidemic. Every year in the United States, we waste over 72 billion pounds of edible food, yet 42 million people are suffering from food insecurity. At the same time, over $40 billion in tax benefits for businesses goes unclaimed annually. We believe the solution is simple: Feed more, waste less. Goodr provides a secure ledger that tracks an organization’s surplus food from pickup to donation, delivering real-time social and environmental impact reporting analytics. The Goodr model aims to provide a triple-win solution by improving an organization’s bottom line through charitable tax donations, reducing its greenhouse emissions from landfills and getting its edible surplus food to local communities in need.