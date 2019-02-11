Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: February 11, 2019
Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Sean Kelley as he interviews the newest members of the New Orleans Pelicans, Stanley Johnson and Jason Smith.
- 03:20 - Stanley Johnson's interview
- 06:50 - Johnson touches on who he's been looking to as a leader and how he's adjusting to the new team
- 07:36 - Johnson tells Sean Kelley what he learned in Detroit (Played 2015- Feb. 2019)
- 10:27 - Jason Smith's interview
- 13:57 - Smith discusses his role in the coming weeks
- 15:06 - Smith shares his most prominent memory from his time in New Orleans