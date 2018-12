Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he welcomes on Jim Eichenhofer to recap the Pelicans road trip and preview this week's homestand starting with the Clippers. Also on today's show, Daniel sits down with ESPN's Mike Triplett to discuss the Saints loss to the Cowboys and the road ahead for the team.

12:42 - Beginning of Pelicans talk

14:35 - Tough starts for Pelicans

19:04 - Pelicans vs. Clippers and clinching the series against LA.

21:06 - Western Conference and the impact of the Clippers bench

23:48 - Keys to the Game for the Pelicans