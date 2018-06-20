Anthony Davis nominated for 2018 ESPY Award for Best NBA Player

June 20, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – Time to let your voice be heard, Pelicans fans!

With the 2018 ESPYS award show airing on ABC on July 18, it's time to break out the phones and vote for forward/center Anthony Davis for the Best NBA Player award.

This season, Davis, finished the season ranked second in the NBA points per game (28.1 – career-high), fifth in rebounds per game (11.1) and first in blocks per game (2.6), finishing the year as the only player in the NBA ranked among the top five of all three categories. Davis finished the regular season with 50 double-doubles (ranked 6th) and led the league with 24 30-point, 10-rebound performances, including eight games of at least 35 points and 15 rebounds.

In addition, New Orleans Saints rookie Alvin Kamara is nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete following his standout season where he led all rookies with 14 touchdowns and ranked second with 1,554 scrimmage yards.

