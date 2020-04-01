Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images
Alvin Gentry to appear on New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek
April 1, 2020
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry will join Pelicans Radio Voice Todd Graffagnini on today’s edition of the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Fans can listen to the podcast on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans app and Apple podcasts.
Pelicans Playback with Todd Graffagnini and Jen Hale - 3/31/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 6, catch our live interview with the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans Todd Graffagnini.
Pelicans Playback 2020
| 28:13
Pelicans Playback with Antonio Daniels and Jen Hale - 3/29/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 5, catch our live interview with Pelicans TV color analyst Antonio Daniels.
| 23:45
Pelicans Playback with Joel Meyers and Jen Hale - 3/27/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tonight's episode features Joel Meyers ahead of tonight's re-broadcast of Pelicans vs. Jazz on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 27:06
Pelicans Playback: Swin Cash judges Dance Cam
Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash serves as our guest judge for our virtual Krispy Krunchy Chicken Dance Cam on Pelicans Playback.
| 01:38
Pelicans Playback with Swin Cash and Jen Hale - 3/24/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 3, catch our live interview with Pelicans VP of basketball operations and team development Swin Cash.
| 21:17
Pelicans Playback with Trajan Langdon and Jen Hale - 3/22/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 2, catch our live interview with Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon.
| 24:26
Pelicans Playback with David Griffin and Jen Hale - 3/21/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 25:45
