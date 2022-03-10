24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Jonas Valanciunas on his hoops background, Lithuania

Following their midseason transactions involving a series of veteran players, the New Orleans Pelicans now have two international players on their roster during the second half of the 2021-22 season, both centers. Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania) and Willy Hernangomez (Spain) represent the two Pelicans who were born outside the United States, part of a contingent of 100-plus current NBA players who fit that description.

The 29-year-old Valanciunas discussed his initial experiences in basketball and his path to becoming an NBA player from across the globe a decade ago with Pelicans.com:

Pelicans.com: When did you know that you could play professionally in the NBA specifically?

Valanciunas: Well, I probably didn’t believe that until I got drafted. So that was 2011. My dream came true when I scored my first bucket, it was an unbelievable moment for me. Growing up as a kid, the NBA was far, far away somewhere in America. We were small kids just shooting at a hoop in Lithuania, a small country. A basketball country, but still far away from the NBA. Coming over to this side and playing in the NBA was my dream, and the dream came true.

Pelicans.com: Do you have a particular memory from seeing an NBA game as a kid that sticks out in your mind?

Valanciunas: Not an NBA game, but we got selected to the Jordan Brand Classic as a European squad, so I was in America in 2007. In New York City, Jordan Brand Classic. It was my first time in America and it was a crazy difference of lifestyle. Basketball, everything was so different. And probably from that moment I was like, OK, one day I wish to be playing here in the United States, in the NBA.

Pelicans.com: Was there a particular player, someone you idolized or looked up to growing up?

Valanciunas: We had some great players, Arvydas Sabonis, Sarunas Marciulionis, who played in NBA. They were our idols because (in our) small country, basketball was like our second religion.

Pelicans.com: What kind of honor is it to play for your Lithuanian national team?

Valanciunas: I always play for my country when I can. It’s a big honor for me. If it’s not during the (NBA) season and if I’m able to play, I'm always going to say yes to the national team and go play for Lithuania, because it’s a big honor for me representing my country, knowing that it’s such a small country and we can still compete in the highest level of basketball. I’m really proud of it.