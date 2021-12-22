24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Gary Clark on Cincinnati football

They better have good Wi-fi on the plane. When the University of Cincinnati football team kicks off the biggest game in program history at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 vs. Alabama, Bearcats alum and New Orleans forward Gary Clark will be on an afternoon flight to Milwaukee, with the Pelicans facing the defending NBA champion Bucks on New Year’s Day.

A member of the American Athletic Conference, Cincinnati was able to reach the prestigious four-team college football playoff by going 13-0. Among those victories was a 31-12 verdict on Oct. 30 over Tulane in New Orleans, a game Clark may have tried to attend if he were a member of the Pelicans at that stage (he wasn’t signed until Dec. 3).

The 27-year-old, who averaged 14.6 points over a four-year career at Cincinnati, joined Pelicans.com for this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A, discussing his college’s gridiron success and upcoming monumental matchup:

Pelicans.com: How excited are you to see what Cincinnati football has accomplished this season, to reach the four-team national playoff from outside the marquee conferences that get all of the hype?

Clark: It’s a testament to what Coach (Luke) Fickell has done since the day he walked onto campus. He got some good guys in there who want to work hard and get to this stage. We all train, we all work hard, but certain guys, they’ll put in the extra effort to get there. It’s cool to see them prevail and do so well.

Pelicans.com: How much are you able to follow the football team during the NBA season?

Clark: A lot. Any time they’re on TV, I’m watching. Especially this year with them being ranked top 10, top five, they’re always on ESPN and easier to watch than in the past. Any time I’m in the barbershop or at a restaurant, I’m requesting to put them on.

Pelicans.com: Do you get a sense that a lot of people are rooting for Cincinnati to do well, based on that some of the other leagues want to see a team break through and show they can compete with the elite conferences and programs?

Clark: One-hundred percent. A lot of people get tired of seeing the same thing over and over again. Everyone respects Alabama, because of the product they put out and how they put guys in the NFL every year. They become a machine in many ways. To see the machine break down sometimes, it’s (more interesting) to watch. When they lose, people and the networks go crazy about that game, because it’s an upset.

Pelicans.com: Speaking of Alabama, we realize you haven’t been here in New Orleans very long, but have you had a chance to speak to Crimson Tide products Kira Lewis Jr. or Herbert Jones about the game?

Clark: Yes, a little bit. And Coach Willie (Green) asked me the other day if we have been talking about it, and I told him, “Yes, ever since I saw the matchup announced, I’ve been talking junk to those two.” [laughs]

Pelicans.com: Can we get a game prediction from you?

Clark: I told a different reporter Cincinnati 27-20, and I’m confident in that, but now I want to go up a little bit more and say Cincinnati 37-30, because it’s Bama and you’ve got to put points on the board to win.