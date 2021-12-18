24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Garrett Temple

One of the more memorable examples of Garrett Temple’s leadership for New Orleans occurred recently, when he asked an NBA official to explain a ruling to one of the Pelicans’ young players, after the ref initially balked at doing so. The 35-year-old Louisiana native and LSU product has made an impact this season on the hardwood as a member of Willie Green’s rotation, but he’s also provided intangibles for a squad filled with many relatively inexperienced pros. Temple is the subject of this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A on Pelicans.com:

Pelicans.com: When did you first realize you love basketball?

Temple: I was around it so much that it was just innate that I was playing. But when I first realized I loved it was probably not until ninth grade. I really enjoyed playing it since I was 3 years old.

Peilcans.com: What was the best thing you did this offseason?

Temple: Moving into my forever home in Baton Rouge, with my wife and my 1-year-old son. It was pretty hectic, but it’s where we plan to live for a very long time.

Pelicans.com: As a very local member of the Pelicans’ roster, what was the experience like for you to see the destruction from Hurricane Ida this summer?

Temple: It’s been very tough, to drive around and see the devastation. Baton Rouge is always a little more north and further west (of the most major damage). The east side of the storm is always the most devastating side of it. Every time I come to New Orleans after a hurricane, you see a difference. Not to downplay anything in Baton Rouge, because some people had some big trees come down, but New Orleans always seems to get the worst of it, being in this bowl. Our hearts go out to all the people here, as well as along the Gulf Coast. My mom is from this area, near LaPlace, an area that was hit really hard.

Pelicans.com: What’s it been like to play for a head coach in Willie Green that you went up against frequently when he was still a player? Do you see some similarities in perspective between you, based on how you both carved out long careers despite not being high draft picks?

Temple: Willie was second round and I was undrafted, so I definitely think we have some gems to pass on to the young guys. For myself, even the young guys who are on two-way contracts or don’t make it through training camp to the initial roster. I’ve always been that guy to try to pass some nuggets down to them.