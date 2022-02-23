24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Brandon Ingram on his basketball influences

It’s probably not an intentional strategy, but the New Orleans Pelicans have accumulated a large group of players with ties to the Carolinas, including their pair of recent All-Star selections, Brandon Ingram (2020) and Zion Williamson (2021). Guard Devonte’ Graham was born in Raleigh, N.C., while rookie forward Trey Murphy III was born in the nearby sister city of Durham.

In this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A, Ingram discussed his North Carolina background and initial experiences as a professional player:

Pelicans.com: When did you know you could play in the NBA?

Ingram: (When I was named a) McDonald’s All-American. You hear the people around say, “If you can play with these guys and if you can compete against these guys, then you have a chance to make it to the league.”

Pelicans.com: Is there one moment when you got to the league where you were like, “OK, I belong,” or a moment when you were like, “Oh, maybe it’s a little bit tougher than I thought?”

Ingram: Actually when I got to the league, I knew I was at square one again, just because I know people always say, you may be the best player in high school, you may be the best player in college, but when you get to the NBA, it’s a little different. You’re playing against stronger guys, grown men who have matured throughout this league. And they’ve learned a lot, especially with the years they have. So my first year was definitely like, “Whoa. Yeah, I have to put some extra work in. I have to get stronger. I have to be able to read the game a little bit better. The game is going to have to slow down a little bit more.” So I definitely had a whoa moment coming to the league.

Pelicans.com: What’s high school basketball and the basketball culture like in North Carolina?

Ingram: Well, North Carolina is known as a hoop state. I’ve known a lot of athletes that came from there who are in the NBA right now. It just seems like North Carolina breathes basketball everywhere you go. There’s a gym to go to with some pretty talented players that you can get some good pickup with. You can have some good workout partners. So North Carolina kind of breathes basketball.

Pelicans.com Growing up, did you have a favorite NBA moment or a favorite player you would watch or try to emulate?

Ingram: (I remember) staying up watching Kobe late at night. Because I was on the East Coast, those Lakers games came on at like 10 o’clock. I don’t think there was an exact moment. It might have been one of Kobe's game-winners, but I felt like every time the Lakers needed a shot, he was always there on time and every shot was going in. Every fadeaway, every three-pointer, everything he took to the rim, every free throw was going in. So he was a player I idolized growing up. Of course Kevin Durant, too. But Kobe was the first.

Pelicans.com: Is that something that helped you and your career? You saw that and thought, “OK, if I want to do what he does, I've got to work like he does or at least try to?”

Ingram: Yeah, that’s something that's helping me now. Making sure that I’m ahead of everyone else, especially when it comes to the work. Just making sure that I’m doing the extra. His worth ethic definitely inspires mine.