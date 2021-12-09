24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Antonio Daniels

Webster’s Dictionary defines a turtleneck as “a high, close-fitting, turned-over collar on a garment, typically a shirt or sweater,” but for Bally Sports New Orleans TV analyst Antonio Daniels, the item has become a source of considerable enjoyment early in the 2021-22 NBA season. Based on records kept by the team’s local television affiliate, the Pelicans have won five times when the retired 13-year NBA veteran guard has worn a turtleneck while joining Joel Meyers on the broadcast, but just twice when Daniels does not.

As Daniels pointed out in this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A article, he fully understands that his clothing choices do not have a direct impact on the win-loss results of the Pelicans, but he’s had a lot of fun being part of something the team’s fans have embraced and used as a rallying point.

Pelicans.com: How did this whole thing start? Are you just an avid turtleneck wearer and it just so happened that the Pelicans were winning when you wore them?

Daniels: I’ve been wearing them forever. I have a picture from when I was a child, and I’m wearing a turtleneck. Even going back to when I was covering the Thunder (for TV studio shows), I wore them, I just didn’t do it all the time. As far as this season, I’m superstitious. I always have been. Not to a fault – I understand where my blessings come from, and I don’t want people to get that twisted – and I realize that turtlenecks have nothing to do with the outcome of the team’s games. But I noticed, for example, that the Pelicans hadn’t won in Utah since I’ve been here, but I wore a turtleneck and they won. The Pelicans hadn’t won in L.A., but they won in L.A. when I wore one. When I didn’t wear one in Utah (the following night after a win over the Jazz), they lost. I recognized the pattern.

Then it just became a fun thing. Something to have fun about with the fans.

Pelicans.com: Is there something about the warmth or the comfort that you prefer about turtlenecks?

Daniels: I’m not sure. I like the way they look with suits. It’s a different look. It’s not a suit and tie, which is what everybody has done all the time. It’s something different.

Pelicans.com: What’s been the most fun aspect of the turtleneck trend for you?

Daniels: Having it be something for the fans to get positivity from and optimism. Something for them to rally around and even join in with me. You wouldn’t believe how many fans have commented about it on social media, or how many fans have come up to me and said, ‘Look! I have my turtleneck on!’

It’s not just a ‘me’ thing. I could wear a turtleneck every game, but when we are at an away game and people are sending me pictures of themselves in a turtleneck, because the Pelicans are playing that day, I think that’s a fantastic thing.

Pelicans.com: You’ve seen Pelicans fans at road games coming to the arena in turtlenecks?

Daniels: Yes, or they comment about doing it on social media. I had a couple New Orleans fans in Los Angeles who had on turtlenecks at the game. That’s cool to me.

When we talk about something to rally around, the way I look at it is, everybody wants to see this team succeed. I’ve gotten opportunities to know (Pelicans players) up close and personal. I don’t see them as players; I see them as people. I want to see them grow and succeed. So if me wearing a turtleneck in 80-degree weather in humid Houston would help – even though it didn’t on that particular day – I’m not tripping. I’ll do it.

Pelicans.com: What are some of the other fun reactions you’ve gotten on the road to your attire?

Daniels: There have actually been a couple of other (team’s TV) broadcast teams, who when they see me in the media dining room before the game, they’ll say, ‘Oh no, you’re wearing the turtleneck today!’

Pelicans.com: What’s it been like having people wanting to send you turtlenecks to wear?

Daniels: People were offering to buy turtlenecks for me. Somebody offered to me, ‘Hey, you can come to my store and pick out as many turtlenecks as you want, on the house.’ People were sending me messages on Twitter, saying, ‘What size are you? If you send me the color and size, I’ll send you a turtleneck.’