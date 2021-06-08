New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

2020-2021 Player Recap: Naji Marshall on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - June 8, 2021

Posted: Jun 08, 2021

Will Guillory of 'The Athletic' joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to recap Naji Marshall's 2020-2021 season. Undrafted out of Xavier (Ohio) last November, Marshall not only showed that he should’ve been one of the 60 players selected during the 2020 event, the guard/forward also surprised himself during his professional debut. Listen in.



Highlights: Naji Marshall Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall during the 2020-2021 NBA season.

