2020-2021 Player Recap: Brandon Ingram on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 24, 2021

Will Guillory of 'The Athletic' joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer on today's show as they begin their player recaps for the 2020-2021 season. First up, Brandon Ingram! Ingram played in 61 games this season, averaged 23.8 pts, 4.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds, shot 47% from the field, and 38% from the 3-pt line.