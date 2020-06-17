New Orleans Pelicans win inaugural Shot Clock Challenge championship presented by OnPath Federal Credit Union

Raise the banner, Pelicans fans!

The New Orleans Pelicans were crowned champions of the inaugural Shot Clock Challenge presented by OnPath Federal Credit Union on June 15. Competing against the fan bases of 15 other NBA teams, the Pelicans finished the season with a dominant 13-2 record and outlasted the San Antonio Spurs (12-3) who finished second on the leaderboard.

Nearly 700 unique users downloaded the Pelicans App to participate in the virtual shooting competition that ran from May 18 through June 15. Players amassed 19,800 total games played to take home the title.

During the competition, fans were able to play as many games as possible in the 24-hour window with their highest score counting toward the team’s total for the night. Players had 90 seconds to tally their highest score with each made basket counting for one point and the money ball counting for two points.

Fans can still test their shooting skills in practice mode on the Pelicans app. DOWNLOAD THE PELICANS APP HERE