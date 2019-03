NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived guard Tim Frazier.

Frazier, 6-1, 170, who was claimed off waivers on Oct. 17, appeared in 47 games (17 starts) during the 2018-19 season with New Orleans, averaging 5.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 15, including one two-way player (Trevon Bluiett).