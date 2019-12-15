Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 27: Pelicans vs. Magic Postgame Quotes 12-15-19
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
On defensive struggles:
“Yeah, I thought we did a good job to start the game. I thought we were into them defensively. I didn’t feel that way after halftime. I thought D.J. Augustin came in and did a great job for them. The three-point shooting, obviously them shooting 17-34, but we had a tough time rebounding the ball with their size and the length they have, but we just have to play better. We have to play better. I think the frustration boiled over for me tonight, and I have to do a better job with that also, but a foul is a foul. When a guy is fouled, it should be called.”
On if this team lacks anything:
“I think we are competing, and we are playing. We are trying to do all the right things, I think. One time we had a line up out there where at every position they had a five or six inch advantage. We just have to keep on competing, and will try to figure it out.”
Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram
On what it’s going to take to get the team back on its feet:
“For us to stay together. To stay together and continue to bring the defensive pressure, get in a rhythm on the offensive end, be good on our execution and just continue to keep pushing.”
On if it is getting harder to keep the team together as they go through the current losing streak:
“No I think we’re all together. I don’t think anybody has wavered or anything. I think we just need to continue to push and figure out ways to execute better and win basketball games.”
Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday
On how hard it is to try to remain positive and stay competitive despite the current losing streak:
“I guess we’re going to find out, right? From a personal standpoint I feel that we’re all competitors and losing was never in our nature so we’re going to keep pushing and try to figure out a way to win. Once we figure out a way to win, try to replicate that. Just being positive really. I feel like that’s the biggest part when the cloud is over you, to just remain positive.”
On how hard the current run of games has been on the team:
“It’s hard to lose but it’s also hard to win so I feel that we just have to stay positive. A little more resistance on the defensive end. They kind of got hot and starting hitting three’s that included their bigs which is always hard to win when we allow that to happen but you got to keep it.”
GAME RECAP: Magic 130, Pelicans 119
Jrue Holiday had a game-high 29 points as the Pelicans fall to the Magic
Game 27: Pelicans vs Magic 12/15/19
| 00:01
Pelicans vs. Magic Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-15-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' loss to the Orlando Magic.
| 03:58
Brandon Ingram Highlights vs. Orlando Magic 12-15-19
Highlights of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scoring 21 points vs. the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
| 01:59
Josh Hart Highlights vs. Orlando Magic 12-15-19
Highlights of New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart putting up 20 points vs. Orlando Magic on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
| 01:39
JJ Redick Highlights vs. Orlando Magic 12-15-19
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick who scores 23 points vs. Orlando Magic on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
| 01:55
Jaxson Hayes Highlights vs. Orlando Magic 12-15-19
Jaxson Hayes put up some nice dunks vs the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
| 00:01
Derrick Favors with the block | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
December 15, 2019: Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Derrick Favors
| 00:19
Jaxson Hayes adds to dunk total | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Jaxson Hayes keeps racking up the dunks against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
| 00:19
Jrue for 3 off good ball movement | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
December 15, 2019: Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Jrue Holiday
| 00:20
Pelicans vs. Magic 2nd Quarter Highlights 12-15-19
December 15, 2019: Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, JJ Redick, Kenrich Williams
| 01:59
Lonzo to Jaxson Alley-oop | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Lonzo Ball leaves the ball at the rim for Jaxson Hayes who gets the putback vs the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
| 00:14
Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast with the nice finish against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
| 00:18
Jaxson Hayes monster jam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Jaxson Hayes with the monster jam against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
| 00:23
Pelicans-Magic 1st Quarter Highlights 12-15-19
1st quarter highlights from the Pelicans-Magic game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2019
| 02:00
Jaxson Hayes Big Dunk | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Jaxson Hayes with the big time dunk against the Orlando Magic.
| 00:18
Kenrich Williams Blocks Aaron Gordon | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Kenrich Williams with the strong block in the paint against the Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon
| 00:12
Highlights: Jrue Holiday | Pelicans vs. Magic
Jrue Holiday scores a game-high 29 points but it wasn't enough as the Pelicans fall to the Magic, 130-119.
| 00:01
Get Hype: Pelicans vs. Magic
Get ready for a Sunday matinee matchup between the Pelicans and Magic at 2:30PM.
| 00:36
