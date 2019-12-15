2019-20 Game 27: Pelicans vs. Magic Postgame Quotes 12-15-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On defensive struggles:

“Yeah, I thought we did a good job to start the game. I thought we were into them defensively. I didn’t feel that way after halftime. I thought D.J. Augustin came in and did a great job for them. The three-point shooting, obviously them shooting 17-34, but we had a tough time rebounding the ball with their size and the length they have, but we just have to play better. We have to play better. I think the frustration boiled over for me tonight, and I have to do a better job with that also, but a foul is a foul. When a guy is fouled, it should be called.”

On if this team lacks anything:

“I think we are competing, and we are playing. We are trying to do all the right things, I think. One time we had a line up out there where at every position they had a five or six inch advantage. We just have to keep on competing, and will try to figure it out.”

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On what it’s going to take to get the team back on its feet:

“For us to stay together. To stay together and continue to bring the defensive pressure, get in a rhythm on the offensive end, be good on our execution and just continue to keep pushing.”

On if it is getting harder to keep the team together as they go through the current losing streak:

“No I think we’re all together. I don’t think anybody has wavered or anything. I think we just need to continue to push and figure out ways to execute better and win basketball games.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On how hard it is to try to remain positive and stay competitive despite the current losing streak:

“I guess we’re going to find out, right? From a personal standpoint I feel that we’re all competitors and losing was never in our nature so we’re going to keep pushing and try to figure out a way to win. Once we figure out a way to win, try to replicate that. Just being positive really. I feel like that’s the biggest part when the cloud is over you, to just remain positive.”

On how hard the current run of games has been on the team:

“It’s hard to lose but it’s also hard to win so I feel that we just have to stay positive. A little more resistance on the defensive end. They kind of got hot and starting hitting three’s that included their bigs which is always hard to win when we allow that to happen but you got to keep it.”