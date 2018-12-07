NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 20: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 20, 2018 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies game sold out

Posted: Dec 07, 2018

December 7, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the sellout of the 2018 match-up against the Western Conference opponent, Memphis Grizzlies, on Friday, Dec. 7.

Due to a high demand, a very limited number of tickets are available on the secondary market only. Fans are encouraged to visit SeatGeek.com for any available tickets.

The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans and 99.5 WRNO. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Tags
Grizzlies, Pelicans, tickets, gameday

Related Content

Grizzlies

Pelicans

tickets