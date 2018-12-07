New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies game sold out

December 7, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the sellout of the 2018 match-up against the Western Conference opponent, Memphis Grizzlies, on Friday, Dec. 7.

Due to a high demand, a very limited number of tickets are available on the secondary market only. Fans are encouraged to visit SeatGeek.com for any available tickets.

The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans and 99.5 WRNO. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST.