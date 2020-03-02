Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 60: Pelicans vs. Lakers Postgame Quotes 3-1-20
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
On the second tough loss against the Lakers in a matter of one week:
“Well, you should talk to number 23 in the locker room down there, and maybe we’ll have a chance to finish. No, I mean he just controls the whole game. You go down and double him, and he finds the open pass for three. If you don’t double him, he’s so strong and so skilled that he just lays the ball in the basket. He catches it out in the corner and makes it difficult for you to get there and double-team the ball. You know, I’m just amazed that they talk about anybody other than him for MVP. You know, that’s what he does. Every team that he’s been to, every team that he’s on has a chance to win the championship. To me, I’m not sure what the definition of MVP is, but he makes everybody on his team better, and he makes it difficult for everybody playing against him.”
On winning the free throw battle but not enough shots falling from outside:
“No, and we did have shots that we’re capable of making, especially the three-point shots. You know, we end up shooting 7-for33. We probably had another eight that we were capable of making and just didn’t get them to go in tonight. You know, I do like the fact that I thought we competed. We competed at a high level. They just made a lot of plays during that stretch. You know, when he (LeBron James) was off the floor, we were fine, and when he came back on, we struggled. We have to give him credit. It’s not the first time he has done that against anybody. Like I said, he’s a tremendous basketball player with an extremely, extremely high IQ.”
Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson
On what he thinks determined the outcome of the game:
“I think they hit the shots they needed to hit and we didn’t hit our shots.”
On scoring a career-high 35 points:
“I just kind of got into my spots and letting my teammates know where I was going to be at certain points and they just found me.”
Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball
On what was the biggest challenge tonight:
"I would say making open shots…that and transition defense. Those two areas we struggled in tonight…that ultimately led to a loss."
On if it felt like this game was going their way, but they just missed some important shots:
"We liked the pace of the game, the way it was going. Like I said, we had open shots but we just didn't make them tonight."
Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram
On what the Lakers do to make it difficult for him to shoot against:
"They have a switching defense that gets us stagnant sometimes. We have to do a better job at executing. I think I get so hyped up in these games and tend to force some shots instead of letting the game come to me. I think I did a good job, I think we had some open shots but we just didn't make them."
On if playing a team like the Lakers is good practice for a young team seeking a playoff spot:
"It's good for our team. I think in the past we've seen a lot of young teams go through this and eventually become really good teams, especially the ones that stick together so it's important for us to go through this and keep learning and figure out how we can execute the best way."
Pelicans vs Lakers Postgame: Zion Williamson Interview 3/1/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following a career-high 35 points in a tough Pelicans loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on 3/1/20.
Game 60: Pelicans vs. Lakers 3/1/20
Pelicans vs Lakers Postgame: Zion Williamson Interview 3/1/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following a career-high 35 points in a tough Pelicans loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on 3/1/20.
| 02:25
Pelicans vs Lakers Postgame: Alvin Gentry Interview 3/1/20
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry postgame interview following a tough Pelicans loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on 3/1/20.
| 05:20
Highlights: Brandon Ingram with 15 vs. Lakers
Brandon Ingram put up 15 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 03/01/2020
| 01:26
GAME RECAP: Lakers 122, Pelicans 114
LeBron James notches a triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists as Los Angeles takes down New Orleans. Zion Williamson scores a career-high 35 points.
| 00:02
Highlights: Zion Williamson career-high 35 points vs Lakers
Highlights from Zion Williamson putting up a career-high 35 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 03/01/2020
| 01:58
Highlights: Lonzo Ball scores 19 vs. Lakers
Highlights of Lonzo Ball's 19 point performance vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 03/01/2020.
| 01:55
Zion Williamson with 10 Points in the 4th Quarter vs Lakers
Zion Williamson with 10 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 03/01/2020
| 00:38
Lonzo high floater beats the shot clock | Pelicans vs Lakers Highlights
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the high floater off the glass to beat the shot clock vs the Lakers, 3/1/20.
| 00:20
Zion bullies for the and-1 | Pelicans vs Lakers Highlights
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson uses his strength in the post the get the and-1 vs the Lakers, 3/1/20.
| 00:17
Pelicans vs Lakers 3rd Quarter Highlights 3/1/20
3rd quarter highlights from the Pelicans vs Lakers game on 3/1/20.
| 02:04
Nicolo Melli turn-around fadeaway | Pelicans vs Lakers Highlights
Pelicans forward/center Nicolo Melli with the nice turn-around fadeaway jumper vs the Lakers, 3/1/20.
| 00:21
Derrick Favors gets the crazy roll off the dunk attempt | Pelicans vs. Lakers Highlights
Pelicans center Derrick Favors gets the fortuitous roll off the dunk attempt vs the Lakers, 3/1/20.
| 00:18
Brandon Ingram with the deep triple | Pelicans vs Lakers Highlights
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hits a deep three late in the 3rd quarter vs the Lakers, 3/1/20.
| 00:20
Zion stuffs home the backdoor lob | Pelicans vs Lakers Highlights
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dunks home the lob off a nice inbounds play vs the Lakers, 3/1/20.
| 00:11
Pelicans vs Lakers 1st Half Highlights 3/1/20
1st half highlights from Pelicans vs Lakers, 3/1/20.
| 03:13
Lonzo Ball speeds full court for 2 | Pelicans vs Lakers Highlights
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball takes it the length of the court and finishes with a nice layup vs the Lakers, 3/1/20.
| 00:13
Jrue Holiday with the sweet up and under | Pelicans vs Lakers Highlights
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday penetrates and goes up and under vs the Lakers, 3/1/20.
| 00:10
Pelicans vs Lakers 1st Quarter Highlights 3/1/20
1st quarter highlights from the Pelicans vs Lakers game on 3/1/20.
| 01:32
Brandon Ingram with strong and-1 | Pelicans vs Lakers Highlights
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives the lane and takes the contact for the and-1 vs the Lakers, 3/1/20.
| 00:16
Zion with post moves on Lebron in the paint | Pelicans vs Lakers Highlights
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the nice finish off a strong post move on Lebron James, 3/1/20.
| 00:20
Zion Williamson strong putback SLAM | Pelicans vs Lakers Highlights
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson follows the miss with a strong putback dunk vs the Lakers, 3/1/20.
| 00:17
Jrue Holiday starts the night off with a triple | Pelicans vs Lakers Highlights
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday gets the first p[oints of the game on a three pointer vs the Lakers, 3/1/20.
| 00:14
Pelicans vs. Lakers Pregame Report 3/1/20
Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson preview the Pelicans vs Lakers game on 3/1/20 at home in the Smoothie King Center.
| 02:45
Pelicans Shootaround: Josh Hart 3-1-20
Josh Hart talks about what adjustments the Pelicans need to make against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.
| 02:12
Pelicans Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 3-1-20
Jrue Holiday speaks to the media prior to the Pelicans match up against the Lakers.
| 01:54
NEXT UP: