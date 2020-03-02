2019-20 Game 60: Pelicans vs. Lakers Postgame Quotes 3-1-20

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On the second tough loss against the Lakers in a matter of one week:

“Well, you should talk to number 23 in the locker room down there, and maybe we’ll have a chance to finish. No, I mean he just controls the whole game. You go down and double him, and he finds the open pass for three. If you don’t double him, he’s so strong and so skilled that he just lays the ball in the basket. He catches it out in the corner and makes it difficult for you to get there and double-team the ball. You know, I’m just amazed that they talk about anybody other than him for MVP. You know, that’s what he does. Every team that he’s been to, every team that he’s on has a chance to win the championship. To me, I’m not sure what the definition of MVP is, but he makes everybody on his team better, and he makes it difficult for everybody playing against him.”

On winning the free throw battle but not enough shots falling from outside:

“No, and we did have shots that we’re capable of making, especially the three-point shots. You know, we end up shooting 7-for33. We probably had another eight that we were capable of making and just didn’t get them to go in tonight. You know, I do like the fact that I thought we competed. We competed at a high level. They just made a lot of plays during that stretch. You know, when he (LeBron James) was off the floor, we were fine, and when he came back on, we struggled. We have to give him credit. It’s not the first time he has done that against anybody. Like I said, he’s a tremendous basketball player with an extremely, extremely high IQ.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On what he thinks determined the outcome of the game:

“I think they hit the shots they needed to hit and we didn’t hit our shots.”

On scoring a career-high 35 points:

“I just kind of got into my spots and letting my teammates know where I was going to be at certain points and they just found me.”

Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball

On what was the biggest challenge tonight:

"I would say making open shots…that and transition defense. Those two areas we struggled in tonight…that ultimately led to a loss."

On if it felt like this game was going their way, but they just missed some important shots:

"We liked the pace of the game, the way it was going. Like I said, we had open shots but we just didn't make them tonight."

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On what the Lakers do to make it difficult for him to shoot against:

"They have a switching defense that gets us stagnant sometimes. We have to do a better job at executing. I think I get so hyped up in these games and tend to force some shots instead of letting the game come to me. I think I did a good job, I think we had some open shots but we just didn't make them."

On if playing a team like the Lakers is good practice for a young team seeking a playoff spot:

"It's good for our team. I think in the past we've seen a lot of young teams go through this and eventually become really good teams, especially the ones that stick together so it's important for us to go through this and keep learning and figure out how we can execute the best way."