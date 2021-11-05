New Orleans Pelicans forwards Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones listed as questionable for Warriors game

The New Orleans Pelicans listed forwards Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) and Herbert Jones (concussion protocol) as questionable on the team's Injury Report for Friday's game at the Golden State Warriors.

Forwards Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) are listed as out.

The Pelicans (1-8) are entering the game off of a 112-99 loss at the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Golden State is 6-1. The 9 p.m. game will be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN and ESPN 100.3.