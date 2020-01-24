New Orleans Pelicans Courtside Challenge 2019-20 - Official Rules

Official Rules

No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win.

1. Eligibility: The New Orleans Pelicans Courtside Challenge Presented by SeatGeek (hereafter, “Sweepstakes”) is open only to individuals (i) who are legal residents of the United States, (ii) who reside in Louisiana or within one-hundred fifty (150) miles of New Orleans, LA regardless of the state, and (iii) who are legal age of majority or older in their applicable state. Employees, officers, directors, agents, and representatives of New Orleans Pelicans NBA, LLC (hereafter, “Sponsor” or “Pelicans”), SeatGeek, Inc. (“SeatGeek”), the NBA Entities (as defined below), and each of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, advertising and promotion agencies (hereafter collectively, the “Released Parties”), and each such individual’s immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, child, husband, wife, and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate or win. Void where prohibited by law.The National Basketball Association (“NBA”) and its member teams, NBA Properties, Inc., NBA Media Ventures, LLC, (collectively the “NBA Entities”) are neither a sponsor nor affiliated with this Sweepstakes and are not responsible for the promotion, administration, or execution of this Sweepstakes. All applicable federal, state, and local laws apply.

All Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”) terms and conditions apply. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook. Further, you specifically agree to release Facebook from any and all liability associated with this Sweepstakes.

2. Promotion Period: The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 am Central Time (“CT”) on 1/16/2020 and ends at 11:59:59 pm CT on 4/13/2020 (hereafter, “Promotion Period”). The Promotion Period will be divided into the following twenty-two (22) entry periods each corresponding with an individual New Orleans Pelicans home game (each, an “Entry Period”):

Entry Period Start & End Date/Time Prizing Details and Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) 1 1/16/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT One (1) basketball autographed by Zion Williamson and one (1) gift card valued at $50 to the Pelicans team store (ARV: $500). 2 1/18/2020

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. CT End Time: 5:30 p.m. CT A two (2) night trip for winner and one (1) guest to attend the Pelicans game in Los Angeles, CA scheduled to take place on 3/14/2020. Trip consists of (i) round trip coach class air transportation for two (2) individuals from a major U.S. gateway airport nearest winner’s residence to destination city; (ii) standard hotel accommodations (one (1) room, double occupancy) for two (2) nights; and (iii) two (2) tickets to the game (ARV: $5,000). 3 1/22/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT Basketball autographed by various members of the Pelicans and one (1) gift card valued at $50 to the Pelicans team store (ARV: $300). 4 1/24/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT Four (4) club tickets (for winner and three (3) guests) to attend the Pelicans game scheduled for 3/6/2020 in New Orleans, LA (ARV: $450). 5 1/26/2020

Start Time: 5:00 p.m. CT End Time: 8:00 p.m. CT One (1) gift card valued at $200 to the Pelicans team store (ARV: $200). 6 1/31/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT One (1) basketball autographed by J.J. Reddick basketball and one (1) gift card valued at $50 to the Pelicans team store (ARV: $400). 7 2/4/2020

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. CT End Time: 9:30 p.m. CT Two (2) floor seats (for winner and one (1) guest) to attend the Pelicans game scheduled for 2/13/2020 in New Orleans, LA (ARV: $450). 8 2/11/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT One (1) basketball autographed by Lonzo Ball and one (1) gift card valued at $50 to the Pelicans team store (ARV: $500). 9 2/13/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT Basketball autographed by various members of the Pelicans and one (1) Pelicans swag bag (ARV: $300). Swag bag consists of one (1) each of a Pelicans t-shirt, beverage insulator, and hat. 10 2/28/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT Two (2) floor seats (for winner and one (1) guest) to attend the Pelicans game scheduled for 3/24/2020 in New Orleans, LA (ARV: $450). 11 3/1/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT A two (2) night trip for winner and one (1) guest to attend the Pelicans game in Orlando, FL scheduled to take place on 3/29/2020. Trip consists of (i) round trip coach class air transportation for two (2) individuals from a major U.S. gateway airport nearest winner’s residence to destination city; (ii) standard hotel accommodations (one (1) room, double occupancy) for two (2) nights; and (iii) two (2) tickets to the game (ARV: $5,000). 12 3/3/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT One (1) gift card valued at $200 to the Pelicans team store (ARV: $200). 13 3/6/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT One (1) basketball autographed by Brandon Ingram basketball and one (1) gift card valued at $50 to the Pelicans team store (ARV: $300). 14 3/16/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT Four (4) club tickets (for winner and three (3) guests) to attend the Pelicans game scheduled for 3/27/2020 in New Orleans, LA (ARV: $450). 15 3/18/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT A two (2) night trip for winner and one (1) guest to attend the Pelicans game in San Antonio, TX scheduled to take place on 4/5/2020. Trip consists of (i) round trip coach class air transportation for two (2) individuals from a major U.S. gateway airport nearest winner’s residence to destination city; (ii) standard hotel accommodations (one (1) room, double occupancy) for two (2) nights; and (iii) two (2) tickets to the game (ARV: $5,000). 16 3/22/2020

Start Time: 6:00 p.m. CT End Time: 9:00 p.m. CT One (1) gift card valued at $200 to the Pelicans team store (ARV: $200). 17 3/24/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT Basketball autographed by various members of the Pelicans and one (1) Pelicans swag bag (ARV: $300). Swag bag consists of one (1) each of a Pelicans t-shirt, beverage insulator, and hat. 18 3/27/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT Two (2) floor seats (for winner and one (1) guest) to attend the Pelicans game scheduled for 4/13/2020 in New Orleans, LA (ARV: $450). 19 4/7/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT One (1) basketball autographed by Brandon Ingram basketball and one (1) gift card valued at $50 to the Pelicans team store (ARV: $350). 20 4/9/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT Basketball autographed by various members of the Pelicans and one (1) Pelicans swag bag (ARV: $300). Swag bag consists of one (1) each of a Pelicans t-shirt, beverage insulator, and hat. 21 4/11/2020

Start Time: 6:00 p.m. CT End Time: 9:00 p.m. CT One (1) basketball autographed by Zion Williamson and one (1) gift card valued at $50 to the Pelicans team store (ARV: $500). 22 4/13/2020

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT End Time: 10:00 p.m. CT One (1) gift card valued at $200 to the Pelicans team store (ARV: $200).

3. How to Participate: To enter, you must download and install the free Pelicans mobile application on your iOS or Android smartphone device. Once on the home page of the Pelicans mobile application, locate the “Courtside Challenge” menu button and follow the on-screen instructions to log-in via the app or using your Facebook account. If you don’t already have a Facebook account, establishing an account is free of charge at www.facebook.com or you can download the free Facebook mobile application on your mobile device. After you have logged-in using the app or Facebook, you will then be directed to a second screen within the Pelicans mobile application where you will need to create a username and provide your full name and date of birth. Data rates may apply, check with your internet or wireless service provider for details on these and any other applicable charges; entrants are solely responsible for any such internet or wireless charges. All participants must have a Facebook account or login via the app in order to participate in the Sweepstakes.

In order to participate, you will answer a set of Pelicans trivia questions (“Question(s)”). Each correctly answered Question will be worth one (1) point for a total of five (5) possible points throughout each Entry Period. At the conclusion of each Entry Period, the entrants who received all five (5) points will receive one (1) entry and be included in a random drawing for that applicable Entry Period’s Grand Prize. In the event that there are no entrants who receive all five (5) points, a random drawing will be conducted from all eligible entrants who received four (4) points, and so on (the highest number of points awarded will hereafter be referred to as a “Qualified Entry”). In the event that there are no points awarded, a random drawing will be conducted from among all entries to select a winner for that particular Entry Period. There is a limit of one (1) entry per app or Facebook account/person/email address per Entry Period. Any attempt to use multiple names, Facebook accounts, or email accounts or other tactics to enter more than the stated limits may result in the disqualification of the entry by the Sponsor from the Sweepstakes and all associated entries will be void. Entries generated by script, macro, or other automated means or with the intent to subvert the entry process will be void. Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, incomplete, misdirected, delayed, garbled, inaccurate, or undelivered entries, Question responses, or for telephonic, human, or computer failures, problems, or errors, interruptions in service due to system upgrades, repairs, modifications or other causes, failures, or malfunctions of connections, wireless service, satellite, network, cable, Internet Service Provider (ISP), cellular towers, phones/mobile device (including wireless phones/handsets or other wireless devices), interactive voice response system, phone lines or telephone systems, traffic congestion on the internet, technical or mechanical malfunctions, or other malfunctions or errors, whether caused by equipment, programming, human error, or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, Question responses, the posting of Questions, or the announcement of the prizes; or for any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s mobile phone relating to or resulting from participation in this Sweepstakes, or for printing, typographical, human, or other errors appearing in these Official Rules or other Sweepstakes-related materials. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to void any entries of entrants whom Sponsor believes have attempted to tamper with or impair the administration, security, fairness, or proper play of this Sweepstakes or is in violation of these Official Rules.

4. Winner Selection: For each Entry Period, one (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all Qualified Entries for a total of twenty-two (22) potential winners (one (1) per Entry Period). The potential winners will be selected on or about one (1) business day after the end dates listed in the above chart located in Section 2 of these Official Rules. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and to the decisions of the Sponsor and judges, which will be final and binding in all respects. Each potential winner will be notified by e-mail and/or telephone and may be required to execute and return, within three (3) days of date of issuance, a Prize Claim Form, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability, and (where legal) Publicity, and/or and IRS Form W-9. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, if Sponsor is unable to contact a potential winner, or if the potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner may be selected for the applicable Entry Period prize. If a potential winner is an eligible minor in their jurisdiction of residence, the prize may be awarded in the name of their parent or legal guardian who will be responsible for fulfilling all requirements imposed on winner set forth herein. Odds of winning depend upon the total number of eligible entries received for each Entry Period.

5. Prizes: Twenty-two (22) Grand Prizes (One (1) per Entry Period): All prize descriptions and ARV can be found in Section 2 of these Official Rules.Dates of events to be determined by Sponsor at its sole discretion. Limit of one (1) prize per person for the entire Promotion Period. Any unawarded, unclaimed, voided, or forfeited prizes will not be awarded. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. All costs and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of any prize not specified herein as being awarded, including, but not limited to, all federal, state, and local taxes, are each winner’s sole responsibility. The award of a prize does not indicate any endorsement, approval, or sponsorship of this Sweepstakes by any named or implied individual or entity. All prizes are awarded “as is” without any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor.

For all autographed item prizes: Items are not game used. Actual value of each autographed item is subject to market fluctuations. Any difference between the stated value and actual value will not be awarded.

For all gift card prizes: Gift cards are subject to the terms and conditions thereon. See Fanatics or the Pelicans team store for more details.

For all prizes including game tickets (including those included with trip/travel):Winners are responsible for parking and any/all ground transportation to/from the game. Released Parties are not responsible for any game delays, any cancellation of a game, and/or other difficulties occurring with the prize. Exact location of seats to be determined solely by Sponsor. Tickets are subject to terms and conditions specified thereon. Winner and guest(s) agree to comply with such terms and conditions as well as with all game and venue rules and regulations and, in accordance therewith, agree not to act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with any intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person at the game. Winner and guest will be escorted out of venue by Sponsor, venue operator, or their designated agent(s) for improper conduct and/or violation of federal, state, or local laws (including, but not limited to, the unlawful possession, use, or distribution of illicit drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and alcohol), as Sponsor or venue determine in their discretion, and winner will forfeit the balance of their prize. Unused tickets cannot be refunded, exchanged, or applied toward tickets for any subsequent game. If unused, tickets cannot be returned, refunded, or exchanged for cash value or substitute tickets.

For all trip/travel related prizes: Actual value of each trip may vary based on point of departure. Any difference between stated value and actual value will not be awarded. Winners must be able to travel on dates specified by Sponsor or the prize will be forfeited and no substitute prize or additional compensation will be awarded. Winners are solely responsible for any costs and expenses in connection with a prize not expressly described herein as being awarded including, without limitation, any additional costs and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of a prize that are not described herein as being awarded (including, but not limited to, parking, ground transportation, travel or other insurance, baggage fees, meals, room service charges, any additional costs charged to the hotel room, souvenirs, personal charges, tips, gratuities, and other incidental expenses). Each winner and their respective guest must travel together on the same itinerary and are responsible for obtaining any/all necessary documents (including but not limited to valid passports and/or photo I.D.) prior to departure. All guest(s) must be of legal age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence (and at least eighteen (18) years of age as of date of trip departure), unless a child or legal ward of winner. Winner(s) and guest(s) must sign a liability/publicity release prior to issuance of travel documents. If any guest is a child or legal ward of a winner, such winner must sign and return a release on behalf of child or legal ward. Each winner will be required to provide a major credit card at time of hotel check-in to cover hotel incidentals. Travel dates are subject to Sponsor approval. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, are not valid for upgrades, or use with frequent flier miles or points, and may not be reissued once travel has commenced. Open tickets may not be issued and stopovers are not permitted. No travel extensions will be permitted. Travel may not be combined with any other offer and may not qualify for frequent flier miles or hotel points. Travel, hotel, carrier and other arrangements to be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. All travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor’s agent, and air carriers, hotels, and activity/service providers (if applicable) will be selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Released Parties are not responsible for lost or mutilated travel documents or tickets and none will be replaced. All travel will be at the risk of the winners and guest(s). Released Parties shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, overbookings, delays, or any other changes by any company or person providing any element of prize and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Released Parties are not responsible for flight delays and/or cancellations resulting in a winner and his/her guest not being able to use or reschedule hotel or other reservations/accommodations and/or an activity, and no substitution or compensation will be awarded. Prices are subject to the terms and conditions of the respective air carriers, hotels, restaurants, and activity/service providers (if applicable) with which winner has a reservation.

Other than the details of the Grand Prizes outlined above, Released Parties will have no additional obligations or commitments to the Grand Prize winners in connection with this Sweepstakes.

6. Miscellaneous: No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of a prize is permitted except by Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute a prize with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Non-compliance with these Official Rules or non-response to prize notification may result in disqualification and, at Sponsor’s discretion and time permitting, awarding of prize to an alternate winner for the applicable Entry Period prize. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend, and/or terminate this Sweepstakes (or portion thereof) for any reason, including should virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in the case of termination, at its discretion, select the winner(s) for the drawing(s) at issue from eligible, non-suspect entries received for such drawing(s), prior to the event that required such termination. CAUTION: Any attempt to deliberately damage the website or undermine the legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek any and all remedies available from any such person(s) responsible for the attempt to the fullest extent permitted by law.

7. Arbitration: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) and held at the AAA regional office nearest the Sponsor; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than entrant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

8. Release: Entrants agree, by entering, that: (i) Sponsor and its designees may use (unless prohibited by law), entrant’s name, city and state of residence, photograph, answer(s) to trivia Question(s), any recording (voice, film, or video), and/or likeness for advertising, trade, and/or any other purposes in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission, or notification, and (ii) the Released Parties shall have no liability and will be held harmless by entrant for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury, or damage to entrant or any other person or entity, including, without limitation, personal injury or death to entrant or any other person or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any travel or travel-related activity thereto (including, but not limited to, attendance at any game) or participation in this Sweepstakes.By entering, you hereby represent and warrant that you have read these Official Rules and are fully familiar with its contents.

9. Choice of Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Louisiana, USA.

10. Winners’ List: For the names of the winners (available after April 15, 2020), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by May 29, 2020 to: Courtside Challenge Winners, c/o New Orleans Pelicans, 5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, La 70003.