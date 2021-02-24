New Orleans Pelicans announce second half of 2020-2021 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek

February 24, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the second half of their 72-game regular season schedule for the 2020-2021 campaign, presented by SeatGeek. The Pelicans will begin play after the All-Star break with a three-game home stand with matchups against Minnesota on Thursday, March 11, Cleveland on Friday, March 12 and the LA Clippers on Sunday, March 14, followed by a three-game road trip with two games in Portland (March 16, 18) and a stop in Denver (March 21).

The Pelicans will be featured on national television nine times during the second half of the season, starting with their March 14 matchup with the Clippers on ESPN. In addition to the March 14 game, ESPN is scheduled to broadcast New Orleans’ matchup at Brooklyn on Wednesday, April 7, at New York on Sunday, April 18 and vs. Golden State Monday, May 3. TNT is slated to air the Pelicans’ matchups at Portland on Tuesday, March 16, vs. the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, March 23 and the team’s home matchup with Brooklyn on Tuesday, April 20. NBA TV is scheduled to air the Pelicans’ road contests at Boston on Monday, March 29 and at Charlotte on Sunday, May 9. Additionally, four Pelicans contests will be broadcast nationally by ESPN Radio; March 14 vs. the LA Clippers, March 16 at Portland, March 23 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers and April 18 at New York.

The broadcast schedule for Pelicans games on FOX Sports New Orleans will be announced at a later date.

Eight of New Orleans’ 17 home games during the second half of the season fall on either a Friday (four), Saturday (two) or Sunday (two). All home games are scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST with the exception of four games that will tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (March 14 vs. the LA Clippers, March 27 vs. Dallas, April 2 vs. Atlanta and April 12 vs. Sacramento) and three games that will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CST as part of a nationally televised double-header (March 23 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, April 20 vs. Brooklyn and May 3 vs. Golden State). The tip-off time for the regular season finale on May 16 vs. the Lakers will be announced at a later date.

The Pelicans’ longest home stand is three games, which will occur two times, with the first coming immediately following the All-Star break from March 16-21, and the second coming at the end of March from the 23-27 with matchups against the Lakers, Denver and Dallas. The team’s longest road trip will come at the end of the regular season, with a weeklong trip featuring five games between May 7-14, stopping in Philadelphia, Charlotte, Memphis, Dallas and Golden State.

Season ticket holders who opted out of the 2020-21 season will have an opportunity to purchase ticket packages for second half home games through an exclusive pre-sale running Thursday, February 25 at 9:00 a.m. CST and concluding at 5:00 p.m. CST on Friday, February 26. A limited amount of single game tickets for second half home games are expected to go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 4.