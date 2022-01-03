Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 29: A general view of the Official Wilson Ball used in the game of the New Orleans Pelicans against the Sacramento Kings on October 29, 2021 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans 2021-22 schedule updates

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Jan 03, 2022
NEW ORLEANS – The National Basketball Association today announced the following updates to the New Orleans Pelicans’ 2021-22 schedule:
  • The New Orleans at Philadelphia game, previously scheduled for December 19, will be played on Tuesday, January 25 at 6:00 p.m. CT.
  • The Denver at New Orleans game, previously scheduled for January 26, will be played on Friday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
  • The start time for the Boston at New Orleans game on Saturday, January 29 will change to 6:00 p.m. CT (originally scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT)
Tickets that have already been purchased for the Pelicans’ home games will be valid for the rescheduled dates and times. Pelicans tickets for the 2021-22 season are 100% mobile through the Pelicans app or the SeatGeek app. The dates and times for these home games will be automatically updated.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the sticky defense against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (1/3/2022).
