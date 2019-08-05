Pelicans announce 2019 preseason schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the team’s five-game 2019 preseason schedule. The Pelicans will open preseason play with two road contests against Atlanta and Chicago before playing their sole home preseason contest on Friday, October 11 at the Smoothie King Center against the Utah Jazz. New Orleans will conclude preseason play with road games at San Antonio and New York.

All five Pelicans preseason games will be broadcast live on the team’s flagship radio station, ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.

