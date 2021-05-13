Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 23: Kira Lewis #13 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker #6 of the New Orleans Pelicans celebrates against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

NBA announces time for Pelicans home game vs. Lakers

Pelicans vs Lakers game has been set for 8 p.m.
Posted: May 13, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced Thursday that the Pelicans home game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, May 16, will tip off at 8 p.m. (CST).

The contest, the team's last of the 2020-21 season, will be televised on Bally Sports New Orleans and aired on ESPN 100.3 FM.

24 Seconds with James Johnson presented by Tissot

Join New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his passion for martial arts, go-to foods, and more.

24 Seconds with James Johnson presented by Tissot
24 Seconds with James Johnson presented by Tissot

Join New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his passion for martial arts, go-to foods, and more.
May 13, 2021  |  00:37
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Didi Louzada 5-12-21
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Didi Louzada 5-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Didi Louzada postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  03:56
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Kira Lewis Jr. 5-12-21
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Kira Lewis Jr. 5-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  02:28
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-12-21
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  08:36
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks, 05/12/2021
May 12, 2021  |  00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. with 8 straight in the 4th | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. with 8 straight in the 4th | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. drains 2 triples and adds an And-1 vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 3rd quarter highlights (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  01:57
Jaxson Hayes defends the drive up and gets the block | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes defends the drive up and gets the block | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes stops the penetration and trails the play for the block vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  00:27
James Johnson pretty reverse And-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
James Johnson pretty reverse And-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson gets the And-1 off the nice take vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  00:21
Naji Marshal hard to the hole | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Naji Marshal hard to the hole | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall finishes with the strong dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  00:22
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 2nd quarter highlights (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  01:41
Jaxson Hayes two putbacks in a row | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes two putbacks in a row | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes stays active down low with a pair of putbacks vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  00:24
Jaxson Hayes delivers with the reverse dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes delivers with the reverse dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes flies through the paint and finishes with the reverse dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  00:10
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 5-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 1st quarter highlights (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  02:33
Wenyen Gabriel gets the paint points and triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Wenyen Gabriel gets the paint points and triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel battles down low for the putback then knocks down the three pointer vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  00:31
Naji Marshall strong finish on the and-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Naji Marshall strong finish on the and-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Pelicans-Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall fights through contact in transition and get the and-1 vs. the Dallas Mavericks (5/12/2021).
May 12, 2021  |  00:21
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Mavericks & Warriors
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Mavericks & Warriors

Get HYPE as the Pelicans continue their road trip with matchups against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, May 12, and the Golden State Warriors on Friday, May 14.
May 12, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Dallas
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Dallas

The New Orleans Pelicans continue their five-game road swing with a trip to Dallas to face off against the Mavericks on Wednesday, May 13, 2021.
May 12, 2021  |  00:32
24 Seconds with Nickeil Alexander-Walker presented by Tissot
24 Seconds with Nickeil Alexander-Walker presented by Tissot

Join New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his favorite shoes, his fashion sense, and more.
May 11, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5-10-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about the confidence of the team despite the recent road defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021.
May 10, 2021  |  05:10
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Naji Marshall 5-10-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Naji Marshall 5-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall talks about his personal improvements with extended minutes following the team's road defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021.
May 10, 2021  |  02:40
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 5-10-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 5-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about losing the battle on the boards and the team's fight in their road defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021.
May 10, 2021  |  06:05
Lonzo Ball clutch triple in 4Q | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Lonzo Ball clutch triple in 4Q | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits a key triple to cut the deficit late in the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies.
May 10, 2021  |  00:14
Eric Bledsoe fast break finish and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Eric Bledsoe fast break finish and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe races down the floor for the finish and foul.
May 10, 2021  |  00:17
New Orleans with a 12-0 Run vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans with a 12-0 Run vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans go on a 12-0 run between the second and third quarters vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
May 10, 2021  |  00:00
Eric Bledsoe drive and dish to Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Eric Bledsoe drive and dish to Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe pushes the pace and dishes off to Willy Hernangomez for and-1 score.
May 10, 2021  |  00:19
Nickeil Alexander-Walker behind-the-back dish to Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker behind-the-back dish to Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker feeds Kira Lewis Jr. with a behind the back dish on the fast break.
May 10, 2021  |  00:17
Jaxson Hayes drains from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Jaxson Hayes drains from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes hits the wide open three-pointer against the Grizzlies.
May 10, 2021  |  00:07
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall tips the ball away and collects for the slam to close the first quarter.
May 10, 2021  |  00:16
Nickeil Alexander-Walker connects beyond the arc | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker connects beyond the arc | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker leaks out to the corner and drills the triple.
May 10, 2021  |  00:22
