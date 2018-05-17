A memorable season: Jennifer Hale's favorite moment from 2017-18 Pelicans season

Jennifer Hale is a member of the Fox Sports New Orleans Pelicans broadcast team

Wow – it is so difficult to choose just one favorite memory from such an amazing season where this team grew and fought and triumphed after learning to persevere as a family.

However, the first one that jumps to mind has little to do with basketball: watching Jrue and his daughter JT on the court pregame almost brought me to tears. It’s why I love home games the most – just to get to see them together.

Obviously, JT loves her dad and basketball so much! Watching her, knowing she’s healthy, knowing Lauren is healthy – after all that family has been through - how could it not be my favorite memory?

The strength, faith and love Jrue and Lauren carried themselves with through this entire ordeal is awe-inspiring. It inspires me to want to be better and do more for others. Every time JT helps her dad warmup before the game, I get chills and am reminded what life is really all about.