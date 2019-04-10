Game 82: Pelicans vs. Warriors Postgame Quotes 4-9-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On final game of the season:

"I thought we played hard. We competed the way we wanted to and we played unselfishly. We played a lot of guys out of position. Elfrid (Payton) tweaked his ankle a little bit so I actually didn’t want to put him back in the game in that situation. I thought we competed to the end. That’s what we asked them to do and they did it."

On final message to the team:

"I told them that we’re going to be good next year and we’re going to make the damn playoffs. I said that and I mean that. I believe that."

On if Anthony Davis has been mischaracterized:

"I think he’s a great kid. He’s a very good kid. I think he’s a solid guy. (Inaudible) I think he got some bad advice. If you want me to just tell the truth, and I’ll leave it at that. But there’s nothing wrong with AD. He’s a good, solid guy."

Pelicans Center Jahlil Okafor

On Jahlil’s first season with the Pelicans:

“Overall it was a very enjoyable experience. From the organization, the front office, to the coaches, to the fans. It was really refreshing for me just to be here and have just a positive year in the NBA. Extremely grateful for the opportunity and excited for next season.”

On what gives coach (Alvin) Gentry and the team the confidence that they can get to the playoffs next year:

“I think we just proved that we can compete with anybody in the league. We beat some of the best teams without some key guys. If everybody could be healthy, I’m confident with that. If we can do that, that’s our goal heading in to next season. I’m excited.”

Pelicans Forward Christian Wood

On what he accomplished in these 8 games:

“I showed that I can be a rotation guy for next year and the future is looking bright for me. I showed that. Coaches loved what I was doing. GM Danny Ferry loved what I was doing. I went out there. I competed and I played with heart and everybody loved that.”

On what the difference will be with a greater opportunity here with the Pelicans this summer:

“It’s going to be good. I wouldn’t even say it is going to be different. It’s going to be good. I’ve got a feel for everything this season even though I came late. It’s a contract year for me and I gotta be ready for next season and I want to be competing in the summer.”