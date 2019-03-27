Game 76: Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Quotes 3/26/19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On Frank Jackson’s injury status:

“I don’t know, we’ll worry about it in the next couple of days. It’s really unfortunate because for him all of these games are really important. He will go through the concussion protocol and we have nothing to do with it. He has certain baseline things that he will have to pass and hopefully we’ll get him back so that he can play the last four, five games, I don’t know. Maybe (he will) miss one, I don’t know. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

On Christian Wood:

“He’s a talented guy and we think he’s talented. You can see some of the things that he can do. He’s not the – he has no idea what we’re doing, just to be brutally honest. He has the talent that he can create things and do things. Six blocked shots, I mean that’s pretty good on any level. Like I said, we’re going to play it out and continue to play hard. I like the fact that we kind of came back and got back in. The big thing for us is that we’re just not finishing shots at the basket. Like tonight, we had another 14 misses right at the basket. Those are the kind of things that can either stop runs or create separation for us. We just haven’t been able to do it.”

On if the players are still fighting and showing up to play:

“Yeah, we could have easily just called it a night tonight, but we didn’t do that. I think we have some real pros on our team. They are going to continue to play. I didn’t put Elfrid (Payton) back in because obviously he decided to play with his wrist in the situation that it was and I just didn’t see any reason to risk an injury in his situation. I think we’re still playing hard. It’s just unfortunate. You can see we had three straight baskets that were halfway down and then just came back out. Then Ian (Clark) shoots a wide open three that’s halfway down and then comes back out, but those are things that happen to you when you’re going through what we’re going through. We’re still going to continue to play and we’re still going to continue to compete. That’s the big thing for me.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On what the team is doing to keep motivated and keep the young guys fighting:

“You’ve just got to be professional. You go about your job the right way, try to do the right things every day, play the right way. And, you know, you try to let the rest take care of itself. I think the big thing for us is to keep playing hard, keep playing together, and we can live with the results.”

On how the team has to adjust to having players out with injury:

“There’s been guys in positions that they are not maybe necessarily used to, more responsibility for guys. You know, we have been down a lot of bodies all year so this is really nothing new from my perspective, but you’ve just got to keep rolling.”

Pelicans Forward Christian Wood

On getting a chance and what he thought of his performance:

“I definitely think I got that chance and I definitely think I made the most of it. You know, I said before, beginning of the season I know you guys have seen on social media and stuff that all I need is a chance and you know I’m taking advantage of the opportunity.”

On getting thrown out there while still learning the system and still being able to produce:

“I definitely got a little lost out there on the floor some plays, but here and there, you know, I like to – the way people play